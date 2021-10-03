Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Semptimphelter sparks Bucknell to 21-10 win over Cornell

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 07:37
Semptimphelter sparks Bucknell to 21-10 win over Cornell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nick Semptimphelter threw a touchdown pass 36 seconds into the final quarter and added a 2-yard scoring run with 8:24 left to play to rally Bucknell to its first win of the season with a 21-10 victory over Cornell in nonconference play on Saturday.

Cornell led 7-0 after the first quarter on Delonte Harrell's 3-yard TD run. The Bison (1-3) pulled even in the second quarter on Tyler Beverett's 1-yard scoring run. Scott Lees' 27-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter, giving the Big Red (0-3) a 10-7 lead. Semptimphelter put Bucknell up for good early in the final quarter with a 4-yard TD toss to Christian Spugnardi and then wrapped up the win with 2-yard scoring run with 8:24 left to play.

Semptimphelter completed 10 of 15 passes for 85 yards in relief of Beverett. Beverett was 6-of-9 passing for 61 yards.

Ben Mays completed 19 of 28 passes for 256 yards with two interceptions in a start for Cornell. Backup Richie Kenney was 5-of-11 passing for 50 yards with one pick.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-03 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year