Bears say rookie QB Justin Fields will start against Lions

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 07:45
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears say rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that Fields will make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

The Bears (1-2) are last in the NFL in offense and passing. Their offense has scored three touchdowns, and they haven’t had one since Dalton left the second game.

Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns — his first NFL start.

Fields is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception this season. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.

Updated : 2021-10-03 09:40 GMT+08:00

