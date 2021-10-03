Alexa
Shepherd scores 3 TDs Kennesaw tops Jacksonville St 31-3

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 07:31
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Xavier Shepherd rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennesaw State to a 31-6 win over Jacksonville State in a battle of Top 20 FCS teams on Saturday.

The 20th-ranked Owls (3-1) held the ball almost 15 minutes longer than the 17th-ranked Gamecocks (2-3), who fell behind 24-0 early in the third quarter.

Kennesaw State had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as the two drives combined for 20 plays, 125 yards and more than 11 minutes.

It was 17-0 at halftime when an interception set up the Owls for a short field with Shepherd's second touchdown making it 24-0.

After the Gamecocks got on the board with a touchdown pass from Zerrick Cooper to PJ Wells, Shepherd got his third TD, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up almost nine minutes.

Kennesaw had 271 of its 343 yards on the ground.

Their last matchup in 2018 was the FCS Game of the Year when Kennesaw State won 60-52 in five overtimes, the longest game in history for both teams and the most points either team ever allowed.

Updated : 2021-10-03 09:39 GMT+08:00

