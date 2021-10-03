Pappas throws 6 TDs in Morehead State's OT win over Dayton

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas opened overtime with a 25-yard scoring pass to DeVonte Adams, and Tyler Noble intercepted a pass five plays later to secure Morehead State's 45-38 victory over Dayton on Saturday.

Pappas threw for a school-record 481 yards and six touchdowns with just 11 incompletions. Pappas broke Austin Gahafer's single-game passing record of 465 against Butler in 2016, and he was one short of tying Chris Swartz's passing TD record of seven in 1990.

Jack Cook also reached 400 yards passing for Dayton, finishing with 428 yards and two TDs. He also carried it 12 times for 36 yards and two more scores.

Pappas' 46-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Scott made it 31-28 late in the third and BJ Byrd's 19-yard scoring grab extended Morehead State's lead to 10 points.

Cook connected with Andrew Holderer at 2:55 for a 4-yard TD and after a three-and-out by Morehead State, Sam Webster kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:06 left in regulation to tie it.

Byrd caught 14 passes for 191 yards and tied a program record with three receiving TDs for Morehead State (2-2, 1-0 Pioneer League). Scott, Adams and Thomas Campbell-Clay had scoring grabs.

Joe Swanson caught four passes for 151 yards and a TD for Dayton (2-2, 1-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25