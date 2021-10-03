Alexa
Camp's 3 TD passes lead South Dakota past Indiana State

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 07:05
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Carson Camp threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, South Dakota's defense allowed just 205 yards and the Coyotes defeated Indiana State 38-10 on Saturday.

Camp completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards. His scoring throws went to Brett Samson for 1 yard, Carter Bell for 47 yards, and Samson again for 10 yards.

The Coyotes (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley) added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 15 yards by Travis Theis and 27 yards by Nate Thomas, who finished with 111 yards on 11 carries.

Anthony Thompson completed 16 of 24 passes for 135 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Sycamores (2-3, 0-2). Peterson Kerlegrand was their leading rusher with 11 carries for 24 yards.

Indiana State's touchdown came on a Zach Larkin 15-yard reception from Thompson and was the only score of the third quarter, drawing the Sycamores within 24-10 before South Dakota put it away with the two touchdown runs in the final period.

