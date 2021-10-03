Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Adams, The Citadel's option attack fends off VMI 35-24

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 06:22
Adams, The Citadel's option attack fends off VMI 35-24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass then rushed for 188 yards to lead The Citadel to a 35-24 victory over VMI in the Bulldogs' conference opener on Saturday.

After VMI punted on the opening possession, Adams hit Raleigh Webb for the long touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Adams would complete only one more pass in the game as The Citadel's option offense rolled up 363 yards on the ground.

Logan Billings ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0 Southern Conference) and Emeka Nwanze added 54 yards and a touchdown. Billings's two first-half scores helped the Bulldogs take a 21-10 halftime lead.

After a 3-yard touchdown run by Adams gave The Citadel a 28-17 lead late in the third quarter, Chance Knox' 84-yard kickoff return, coupled with a personal foul on the Bulldogs, set up VMI (3-2, 1-1) at the 8-yard line. Korey Bridy scored on a 4-yard run to cut the Keydets' deficit to 28-24.

The Bulldogs responded with a 15-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 22-yard touchdown run by Nwanze. Interceptions by Dominick Poole and Destin Mack helped the Bulldogs lock up the victory.

VMI's Seth Morgan completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and the two interceptions. Bridy had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year