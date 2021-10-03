Alexa
Carter scores winner in OT, Norfolk State tops Hampton 47-44

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 06:19
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter scored a walkoff touchdown from the 1 and Norfolk State clipped Hampton 47-44 in overtime Saturday in the Battle of the Bay.

Hampton (2-2) had knotted the score at 41-41 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation when Jett Duffey hooked up with Jadakis Bonds on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The Pirates struck first in OT on an Alex Perez 28-yard field goal.

But Norfolk State (3-2) was remorseless on its overtime possession, with Carter finding Justin Smith with a 22-yard pass to set up first-and-goal from the 3. Lex Henry pounded forward for two more yards, and Carter snuck in from the 1 with the game-winner.

Carter was 17-of-31 passing for 294 yards and touchdown throws of six yards to Marcque Ellington and 70 to Smith. Carter also carried 17 times for 92 yards and three more touchdowns.

Duffey went 22-of-44 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns. Bonds caught two scores and finished with six receptions for 155 yards.

Updated : 2021-10-03 08:11 GMT+08:00

