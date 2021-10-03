Alexa
SC State opens big lead, holds off Bethune-Cookman 42-35

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 06:04
SC State opens big lead, holds off Bethune-Cookman 42-35

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donte Anthony and Kendrel Flowers both ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina State built a big lead before holding on for a 42-35 win over Bethune-Cookman in a battle of winless teams on Saturday.

Flowers scored the opening touchdown but Darnell Deas returned the kickoff 95 yards to tie the game. Then the Bulldogs (1-3) scored the next five touchdowns, taking a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (0-5) scored 28 points in the fourth, including an 88-yard fumble return by Omari Hill-Robinson. Devin Black scored the last touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 45 seconds to play.

South Carolina State piled 577 yards with Corey Fields Jr. passing for 314 yards on 20 of 30 and a touchdown. Anthony rushed for 67 yards and Flowers 65.

Bethune-Cookman had 359 yards with Kahlil Overtin picking up 131 on just eight rushes.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

