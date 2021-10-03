Alexa
Duquesne's defense handcuffs Merrimack in 37-14 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:51
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for four touchdowns, Duquesne's defense registered four interceptions and the Dukes beat Merrimack 37-14 on Saturday.

The Warriors posted their lone lead on their opening possession, marching 70 yards in nine plays and Westin Elliott throwing a 16-yard touchdown to Jacari Carter.

The Dukes (3-1, 1-0 Northeast Conference) responded with Perrantes throwing a 3-yard scoring pass to Cyrus Holder to even the score. Jeremiah Josephs' bobbling interception of Elliott on Merrimack's ensuing drive set up a short field and Billy Lucas ran in it from the 5 for a 14-7 lead.

Leandro DeBrito intercepted Elliott, and Josephs followed with a near pick-6 after Duquesne's offense turned it over on downs. Elliott regrouped to help lead a nine-play, 75-yard drive where he again connected with Carter on a 16-yard score.

Perrantes closed the door on Merrimack (3-2, 0-1) in the third when he threw a pair of touchdowns to Garrett Owens and another to Wykeen Gill.

Elliott threw for 203 yards and Carter caught 11 passes for 93 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

