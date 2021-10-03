Alexa
Copeland's 3TDs lead Chattanooga past Western Carolina

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:36
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Copeland passed for two touchdowns and ran for one of Chattanooga's four rushing scores as the Mocs beat Western Carolina 45-17 on Saturday.

Chattanooga led 21-3 in the first quarter for its most points in the opening frame since 2017.

Tyrell Price, Gino Appleberry and Ailym Ford each rushed for 70-plus yards and a score for Chattanooga (2-2, 1-0 Southern). Price’s TD went for 57 yards and Ford had a 54-yarder as six rushers combined for 271 yards while WCU was held to 277 total yards.

Ford, who entered with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, carried it 16 times for 74 yards to become the fastest high-school signee to reach 1,500 career yards rushing in program history.

Both of KeShawn Toney's catches went for a touchdown, and Telly Plummer, Brandon Dowdell and Jerrell Lawson each made an interception for Chattanooga.

Western Carolina (0-5, 0-2) is still seeking its first victory under first-year head coach Kerwin Bell. The Catamounts had their road losing streak extended to 11 games.

WCU has dropped 11 of the last 12 series meetings – and 15 of the last 18 overall dating to 2006.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

