Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dodgers' Kershaw goes back on injured list ahead of playoffs

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:58
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts on the mound before he exits the game during the second inning of a baseball game aga...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts on the mound before he exits the game during the second inning of a baseball game aga...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw returned to the injured list Saturday, days before Los Angeles begins a postseason defense of its World Series championship.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has left forearm discomfort, the same injury that sidelined him for 57 games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13.

Kershaw left his start Friday night against Milwaukee after 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs with one strikeout. He is is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.

“Chances are, it’s not looking great for October right now,” a glum Kershaw said. “I just wanted to be a part of this team going through October. This team is special.”

The Dodgers went into Saturday two games behind San Francisco in the chase for the NL West title but assured of hosting the NL wild-card game if they don’t catch the Giants with two games left.

The team recalled right-hander Mitch White.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-03 08:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year