Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:58
Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) celebrates his goal against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas,...

Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia (4) drives past Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Te...

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz, center, shootst between Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, back, and Sebastián Driussi (25) during the first h...

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) saves a shot as Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi (25) leaps over during the first half of an MLS soccer match i...

Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) puts a shot past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) for a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer ...

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (41) makes a save against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday,...

Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) drives past Austin FC's Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Sat...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin.

Domínguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. Domínguez had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez's cross on a breakaway.

Damir Kreilach scored his 13th goal of the season for RSL in the 64th, finishing a nice pass from Rubio Rubín.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

