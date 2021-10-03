Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) drives past Austin FC's Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Sat... Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) drives past Austin FC's Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin.

Domínguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. Domínguez had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez's cross on a breakaway.

Damir Kreilach scored his 13th goal of the season for RSL in the 64th, finishing a nice pass from Rubio Rubín.

