AP source: Gronk out for Sunday's game at New England

By BARRY WILNER , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches but cannot make a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Ra...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury.

A person familiar with the situation said Gronkowski did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night's anticipated matchup with the Patriots. The person spoke to the AP on Saturday on condition of anonymity because Gronkowski's status had not been updated by the team.

Gronkowski was listed as doubtful on Friday. It's the first game he has missed since he came out of retirement to play alongside Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski had 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with Tampa Bay, and then caught four more TD passes from Brady during the team's 2-1 start this year.

Gronkowski, 32, was selected by New England in the second round of the 2010 draft and spent his first nine seasons with the Patriots, developing into one of the NFL's best tight ends. Forming a lasting connection with Brady, Gronkowski had 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns with New England.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-03 06:37 GMT+08:00

