Chargers LB Murray Jr. questionable due to ankle injury

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:06
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.

Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills, which were open to media, and was carted off. It is the same ankle that Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19, but did return to the game.

Murray is second on team with 20 tackles. The 2020 first-round pick set a franchise rookie record last year with a team-leading 107 tackles.

If Murray is unable to play, either Drue Tranquill or rookie Nick Niemann would step into the starting spot.

Los Angeles (2-1) also listed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as questionable. Harris has missed the two two games with shoulder issues, but was limited in practice in all week. Defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his third straight game due to a calf injury. Jones practiced Thursday and Friday but did not on Saturday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-03 06:36 GMT+08:00

