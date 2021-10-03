Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yegor Sharangovich scores in OT, Devils beat Islanders 2-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/03 05:15
Yegor Sharangovich scores in OT, Devils beat Islanders 2-1

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored 3:36 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday in exhibition play.

Mark Jankowski tied it for New Jersey with 4:15 left in the third period. Kieffer Bellows scored for New York at 3:23 of the first.

MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood split time in goal for New Jersey, with Blackwood making 15 saves on 16 shots and Wedgewood stopping eight shots. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 11 shots he faced for New York, and Cory Schneider allowed goals on the only two shots he faced.

New York is playing its home preseason games at its AHL affiliate’s home rink because UBS Arena, the Islanders’ new home at Belmont Park, is still under construction. The Islanders will not play a game at UBS Arena until Nov. 20, a regular-season match against the Calgary Flames.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

Updated : 2021-10-03 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year