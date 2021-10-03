Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ravens activate Le'Veon Bell, put Wolfe on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 04:28
Ravens activate Le'Veon Bell, put Wolfe on injured reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad and put defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve Saturday.

The Ravens play at Denver on Sunday.

Bell was one of three prominent veterans Baltimore brought in to help the backfield after injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have played already for the Ravens, and now Bell is active.

Baltimore also activated defensive back Kevon Seymour and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.

Wolfe has been dealing with back and hip injuries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-03 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year