Fowler, Martin power NC A&T past Robert Morris 41-14

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 04:26
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Fowler threw two touchdown passes and Jah-Maine Martin ran for 105 yards and two scores to lead North Carolina A&T to a 41-14 victory over Robert Morris in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

Andrew Brown sandwiched two field goals around an 18-yard TD run by Bhayshul Tuten as the Aggies (2-2, 1-0) grabbed a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Robert Morris (1-2, 0-1) pulled within 13-7 with 23 seconds left in the half on George Martin's 8-yard TD toss to D'Andre Hicks, but Taymon Cooke returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Colonials' 45-yard line and two plays later Fowler hit Zach Leslie for a 22-yard score with 3 seconds left for a 20-7 lead.

Robert Morris cut its deficit to six on their first possession of the third quarter on Jonathan Wynn's 40-yard TD run, but the Colonials would get no closer. Martin scored on a 13-yard run to make it 27-14 after three periods. Fowler added a 1-yard TD pass to Nick Dobson in the fourth quarter and Martin capped the scoring with a 14-yard scoring run with 4:56 to play.

Fowler completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards with one interception for the Aggies.

Martin completed 17 of 31 passes for 203 yards with one pick for the Colonials. Robert Morris gained just 257 total yards, while yielding 446.

