Lowe hits 3 homers for Rays at Yankee Stadium

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 04:18
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe rounds first base after hitting a 3-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game off of New York Yankees pitch...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 2, 20...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) is congratulated by Wander Franco after hitting a 3-run home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez du...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates a three-run home run with Yandy Diaz (2) during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yanke...

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe has hit three home runs Saturday for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees.

Lowe connected for a pair of early three-run shots off Jordan Montgomery, and then launched a leadoff drive in the seventh inning against Michael King, giving the second baseman a career-high seven RBIs.

Lowe bounced to first base in the eighth.

AL East champion Tampa Bay had a 12-2 lead. New York had a chance to clinch an AL wild card with a win, or losses later in the day by Toronto and Seattle.

Lowe has gone deep in his past three games. He increased his career-high total to a team-leading 39 homers with his first three-homer game in the majors. It was his sixth career multihomer game and fourth this year.

Lowe became the fifth Tampa Bay player to hit three home runs in a game and first since Travis d'Arnaud — also at Yankee Stadium — on July 15, 2019. Evan Longoria did it twice, in 2008 and 2012.

Updated : 2021-10-03 06:35 GMT+08:00

