Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yale gets first shutout since 2017, blanks Lehigh 34-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 03:43
Yale gets first shutout since 2017, blanks Lehigh 34-0

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Backup Nolan Grooms threw for two touchdowns, Mason Tipton caught three passes for 122 yards and a score, and Yale cruised past Lehigh 34-0 on Saturday for its first shutout since 2017.

Tipton's 57-yard catch-and-run gave Grooms his first career touchdown for a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter. Grooms also completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Chase Nenad early in the fourth.

Yale outgained Lehigh 272-63 in the first half as the Mountain Hawks only had four first downs. Lehigh finished with 146 total yards.

Stater Griffin O’Connor was 9 of 18 for 123 yards and a score for Yale (2-1). O’Connor opened the scoring with a 27-yard pass to freshman David Pantelis in the end zone for his first catch of the season. Grooms was 6 of 8 for 122 yards.

Zane Dudek rushed for his first touchdown of the season and Spencer Alston scored on a 15-yard run in the third.

Lehigh (0-5) is on a 12-game losing streak dating to 2019 — tying the program's longest from 1925-26.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year