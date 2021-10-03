Alexa
Defense gives Rhode Island 27-20 win over Stony Brook in OT

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 03:50
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Andre Blackett stuffed Ty Son Lawson on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line to secure Rhode Island's first-ever win over Stony Brook, 27-20 in overtime on Saturday.

The Rams (4-0, 2-0) broke a seven-game skid against Stony Brook (1-4, 0-2) after seven losses since joining the Colonial Athletic Association.

Rhode Island, ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches' poll, missed field goals of 45 and 51 yards on their last two possessions of regulation, the second coming on the final play.

The Rams got the ball first in overtime, and after a 2-yard loss, Kasim Hill hit Caleb Warren over the middle for a touchdown.

Hill finished 21 of 37 for 226 yards and he added 66 yards on the ground with a touchdown. The TD capped a 94-yard drive that gave the Rams a 20-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Justin Antrum ran for 104 yards and a score.

Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields threw for 101 yards but ran for a pair of scores, the second coming with 7:40 to play that tied the game. Lawson rushed 28 times for 154 yards.

