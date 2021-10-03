Alexa
Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 01:49
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve Saturday, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks.

Nelson had started all 54 games since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018. He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith would both miss Sunday's game at Miami.

It will be Indy's fourth straight game with at least one of its five projected starting offensive linemen out of action because of injuries. Chris Reed is expected to start in place of Nelson.

Indy also activated backup quarterback Brett Hundley and safety Ibraheim Campbell from the practice squad.

Updated : 2021-10-03 03:37 GMT+08:00

