Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ibrahimovic pulls out of Sweden squad ahead of WC qualifiers

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 01:28
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Venezia at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesda...
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's seconf goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Milan and Lazio at the San...

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Venezia at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesda...

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's seconf goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Milan and Lazio at the San...

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew from Sweden’s squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece, with the national team saying Saturday the veteran striker hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying “I hope and believe he can be there.”

However, Andersson said Saturday that the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad.

“Sad for us but also sad for Zlatan as well,” Andersson said.

Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan, in a 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A on Sept. 12. He scored in that game.

Sweden is in second place in Group B of European qualifying, four points behind Spain with two games in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-03 03:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year