Burnley, Norwich still winless after 0-0 draw in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 00:44
Burnley manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Norwich City at Turf Moor, Bur...
Norwich City's Kenny McLean, right, and Burnley's Matthew Lowton battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley an...
Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis, left, and Burnley's Matthew Lowton battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burn...
Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, and Norwich City's Josh Sargent battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley an...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley and Norwich saw their winless starts to the Premier League continue as they fought out a 0-0 draw on Saturday which at least provided a first point of the season for the Canaries.

The first 0-0 draw between these clubs — after 44 meetings in all competitions — neatly summed up how their seasons are going to date.

Sean Dyche celebrated 400 games in charge of Burnley and there was a first clean sheet of the campaign for the team but those were among the few positive statistics on an afternoon when they extended a club-record winless home run to 14 matches.

Norwich ended its miserable run of 16 straight losses in the top flight, stretching back to two seasons ago when it was last in the Premier League, but there was little on show at Turf Moor to hint a radical change of fortunes is imminent.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

