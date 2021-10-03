Alexa
Spanish league plays 1st match at full stadium capacity

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/03 00:34
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Osasuna’s fans enjoyed a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in the first Spanish league match to be played before a stadium at full capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19,000 spectators at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona saw a stoppage-time goal by Manu Sánchez snatch victory for the hosts.

Spain’s health authorities decided this week to lift a nationwide cap at 60% attendance for first-division soccer games. The final decision was left in the hands of regional health authorities, with most authorizing the return to full capacity. Catalonia, home to Barcelona, and the Basque Country regions are keeping attendance for now at 60%.

Spain completely closed stadiums to fans last season during the worst of the pandemic that hit the country in March 2020. It allowed stadiums to have a maximum of 60% attendance at the start of this season.

Updated : 2021-10-03 02:04 GMT+08:00

