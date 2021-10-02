All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 2, Buffalo 1
Florida 6, Dallas 3
New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 7, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 8, Carolina 5
Seattle 2, Edmonton 1, OT
St. Louis 6, Chicago 3
Calgary 4, Vancouver 1
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 0
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary vs. Seattle at accesso ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Dallas at El Paso County Coliseum, 9 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.