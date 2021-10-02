Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Buffalo 1

Florida 6, Dallas 3

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 8, Carolina 5

Seattle 2, Edmonton 1, OT

St. Louis 6, Chicago 3

Calgary 4, Vancouver 1

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday's Games

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Seattle at accesso ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at El Paso County Coliseum, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-03 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year