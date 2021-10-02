All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Buffalo 1

Florida 6, Dallas 3

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 8, Carolina 5

Seattle 2, Edmonton 1, OT

St. Louis 6, Chicago 3

Calgary 4, Vancouver 1

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday's Games

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Seattle at accesso ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at El Paso County Coliseum, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.