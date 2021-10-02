Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 20 4 5 65 57 34
Nashville 11 3 13 46 46 26
D.C. United 12 11 4 40 48 39
New York City FC 11 10 6 39 44 32
Philadelphia 10 7 9 39 33 26
Atlanta 10 8 9 39 36 31
Orlando City 10 8 9 39 39 40
CF Montréal 10 10 7 37 38 36
Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36
Inter Miami CF 9 12 5 32 25 41
New York 8 11 7 31 32 30
Chicago 7 15 6 27 28 43
Toronto FC 5 15 7 22 31 53
Cincinnati 4 14 8 20 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 15 5 6 51 41 22
Sporting Kansas City 14 6 7 49 47 29
Colorado 13 4 9 48 38 24
Portland 13 10 4 43 44 44
Real Salt Lake 11 10 6 39 44 42
LA Galaxy 11 11 5 38 38 44
Minnesota United 10 9 7 37 30 32
Vancouver 8 8 10 34 31 34
Los Angeles FC 9 12 6 33 39 40
San Jose 8 10 9 33 35 41
FC Dallas 6 13 9 27 39 47
Houston 5 11 12 27 31 41
Austin FC 6 17 4 22 27 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 25

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

New England 2, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Minnesota 2, Houston 0

Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Vancouver 1, FC Dallas 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Portland 6, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 26

Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday, September 29

Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 1

D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1

Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie

Colorado 3, Austin FC 0

Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Miami at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-03 00:35 GMT+08:00

