American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 99 61 .619 _
New York 91 69 .569 8
Boston 90 70 .563 9
Toronto 89 71 .556 10
Baltimore 52 108 .325 47
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 92 68 .575 _
Cleveland 79 81 .494 13
Detroit 76 84 .475 16
Kansas City 74 86 .463 18
Minnesota 71 89 .444 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 93 67 .581 _
Seattle 89 71 .556 4
Oakland 86 74 .538 7
Los Angeles 76 84 .475 17
Texas 59 101 .369 34

x-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 6

Oakland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-9), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-5), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-15) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-03 00:34 GMT+08:00

