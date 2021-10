GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — South Africa has beaten New Zealand 31-29 at Robina Stadium in the last round of the Rugby Championship.

___

South Africa 31 (Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi tries; Handre Pollard 4 penalties, Elton Jantjies 2 penalties, dropped goal), New Zealand 29 (Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber tries; Jordie Barrett conversion, 4 penalties). HT: 14-20