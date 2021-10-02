Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;82;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;SW;10;83%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;101;86;Clearing, very warm;103;84;E;7;53%;56%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;92;70;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;66;W;15;39%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;SW;8;56%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;60;55;Periods of rain;59;51;SSW;12;92%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and chilly;41;30;Clouds and sun;43;30;ENE;4;57%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Plenty of sun;68;47;E;6;24%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;42;30;A little wintry mix;44;27;NNW;8;78%;68%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;84;70;Downpours;76;59;S;11;84%;87%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;71;59;Partly sunny;75;59;NNE;7;47%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;48;Cloudy;64;57;NNE;10;69%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;105;75;Hot with hazy sun;107;74;NW;6;15%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;5;68%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;84;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;69;ESE;4;77%;69%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;5;77%;67%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;75;69;Winds subsiding;77;60;SE;18;77%;76%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy;70;63;Humid, p.m. rain;72;61;N;6;91%;100%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;70;49;Nice with sunshine;74;52;ESE;9;50%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;68;58;Mostly cloudy;68;57;S;10;62%;36%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;47;A shower in the p.m.;68;49;ESE;5;64%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;Sunshine and nice;89;65;W;6;47%;14%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;66;48;Winds subsiding;72;57;SSE;16;61%;11%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;61;54;Periods of rain;57;51;SSW;11;91%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;64;39;Partly sunny;68;43;E;6;58%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;66;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;SE;7;62%;6%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;70;46;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;SW;9;49%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;87;67;A t-storm around;84;67;NE;6;43%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;85;68;Sunny and humid;83;71;S;5;64%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;83;70;A morning shower;84;70;N;9;45%;40%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;58;50;A shower in spots;60;52;SE;10;66%;41%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;69;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SE;4;59%;56%;8

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;S;7;76%;81%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;77;67;A shower and t-storm;73;62;NW;7;78%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;88;79;Brief a.m. showers;85;80;WSW;7;78%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;59;55;Rain;62;52;SSW;13;73%;92%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;88;80;Humid;88;81;WNW;4;81%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;A couple of t-storms;83;67;Mostly sunny;86;63;NNE;6;55%;7%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;89;69;Breezy in the p.m.;89;69;SE;11;62%;3%;13

Delhi, India;Humid with hazy sun;93;78;Mostly sunny, humid;94;79;W;6;74%;36%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny;69;46;Nice with sunshine;75;48;WSW;5;31%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm or two;88;78;S;8;84%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;A passing shower;99;75;Showers around;90;74;SE;5;68%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;56;45;A couple of showers;58;47;SW;16;77%;79%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny;77;53;N;6;28%;15%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;78;66;P.M. rain, breezy;76;60;W;16;73%;74%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;Warm with some sun;92;76;SSE;8;68%;19%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;86;63;More clouds than sun;85;64;SE;5;30%;44%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;75;A t-storm around;88;73;E;9;64%;55%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;54;46;Breezy;54;48;SSE;15;82%;23%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;85;76;A thunderstorm;89;77;SE;6;79%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;92;80;Showers around;89;80;E;9;74%;81%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower;87;75;A shower in spots;86;75;ENE;13;59%;63%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;89;73;Partly sunny;89;74;SE;5;65%;44%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid;85;72;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;N;7;62%;44%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;63;55;Partial sunshine;68;53;ENE;8;66%;7%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A few showers;90;76;N;7;68%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;96;84;Breezy in the p.m.;93;84;NNW;13;53%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;70;52;Sunny and nice;75;52;ENE;7;36%;24%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;89;57;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;N;5;19%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;80;Humid;89;81;WSW;12;69%;30%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;79;66;A t-storm around;78;65;SSW;5;80%;64%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;103;80;Hazy sunshine;103;80;NNW;11;16%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;61;38;Partly sunny;60;39;ESE;6;61%;7%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;ENE;14;65%;70%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm around;87;73;N;6;65%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;81;SSW;6;76%;76%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;90;75;A t-storm around;93;76;ESE;4;66%;53%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;65;32;A shower in the p.m.;65;37;ENE;8;28%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;SW;7;82%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;More sun than clouds;62;58;Partly sunny;62;58;SSE;7;84%;32%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;78;64;A little a.m. rain;72;57;N;10;63%;56%;4

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;61;51;Showers around;61;52;SSW;14;68%;82%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;92;68;SE;5;30%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;71;Variable cloudiness;80;70;SW;7;70%;14%;11

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;81;59;Cooler with rain;65;44;NNE;7;68%;69%;1

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;86;82;A morning shower;87;83;W;11;73%;80%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;Variable cloudiness;90;77;ENE;4;71%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;ENE;4;72%;72%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;68;53;Showers around;69;49;NW;10;73%;90%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Brief p.m. showers;73;57;A shower in places;74;55;N;7;55%;76%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;ENE;11;57%;48%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;54;41;Plenty of sunshine;58;41;SE;8;70%;29%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;77;Variable cloudiness;87;77;S;9;66%;19%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;70;54;Sunshine and cooler;57;52;SW;13;49%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with showers;56;50;A touch of rain;60;48;NE;2;76%;59%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;54;41;Inc. clouds;54;43;ESE;5;45%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Becoming cloudy;90;80;A few showers, humid;90;80;E;5;84%;88%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;More clouds than sun;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;57;NE;8;49%;19%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;75;62;Turning cloudy, warm;78;66;S;6;60%;66%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;88;67;Sunny and nice;86;64;WNW;11;41%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;38;31;A bit of a.m. snow;37;32;S;9;89%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;E;5;53%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers;55;50;Downpours, breezy;60;50;SSW;14;85%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with showers;60;51;A little rain;56;47;ENE;9;93%;67%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;87;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ESE;15;73%;74%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;WNW;7;81%;68%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Partly sunny;91;75;E;5;74%;18%;12

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;66;56;Morning rain, breezy;60;51;SSW;11;73%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;68;53;Mostly cloudy;63;46;SE;10;52%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;85;78;A thunderstorm;86;76;W;5;83%;81%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;9;79%;58%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;4;69%;63%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;71;49;Clouds and sun, nice;70;47;WNW;6;57%;11%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;81;58;Some brightening;83;67;ESE;8;68%;100%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;70;51;A few showers;70;52;SSW;8;63%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;77;59;Some sun, pleasant;76;60;SW;6;74%;8%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;76;Partly sunny;84;76;SE;11;71%;57%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;46;39;Clouds and sunshine;46;39;NNE;14;79%;37%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;58;47;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;11;75%;21%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with clearing;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;SSE;7;73%;79%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;78;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;NNE;6;8%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;78;59;A passing shower;79;61;SE;7;67%;80%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;59;42;Plenty of sunshine;56;45;SSE;6;75%;6%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SW;8;54%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;84;63;A thunderstorm;81;63;ENE;7;72%;65%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;A t-storm around;89;80;ESE;13;69%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;76;64;Humid with a t-storm;76;64;NNW;5;98%;70%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;79;59;Partly sunny;74;60;ENE;8;40%;44%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;SSW;6;39%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;N;6;81%;86%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;74;57;A little a.m. rain;64;48;NNW;11;70%;56%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;63;53;Clearing;59;49;NNE;6;75%;33%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;Partly sunny;81;64;SE;5;63%;3%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;88;73;Very warm and humid;86;77;SSE;11;61%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;86;78;High clouds;89;79;SE;4;69%;44%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;63;37;Partly sunny;68;40;SE;5;57%;0%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;A shower in spots;89;78;E;15;69%;44%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;58;51;Mostly cloudy;57;54;SSE;12;90%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;An afternoon shower;68;57;Mostly cloudy;75;62;NNE;9;55%;28%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;89;77;Windy and very warm;93;80;E;17;52%;0%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;56;44;Clouds and sun;56;47;SSE;12;83%;18%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny, cool;63;43;Sunshine;66;43;NNW;7;32%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds and cool;55;49;Showers around;58;52;N;5;82%;100%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;Sunny and nice;79;64;SSE;6;27%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;A morning shower;81;73;NW;9;55%;42%;6

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;82;55;Partly sunny;83;57;ESE;4;53%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with sunshine;82;67;Mostly sunny, humid;77;69;S;7;72%;3%;5

Toronto, Canada;Warm with some sun;73;61;Cloudy with showers;66;62;E;6;94%;98%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;80;70;Sunny and pleasant;84;72;ESE;4;57%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;Mostly sunny;88;73;SSE;10;58%;10%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;50;30;Clouds and sun, cold;41;18;NNE;9;66%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;60;52;Partly sunny;60;47;NE;3;59%;9%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;69;53;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;11;59%;3%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm around;92;75;NE;5;71%;80%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;50;46;Sunshine and milder;59;45;SE;10;71%;18%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;63;48;Nice with some sun;66;51;SSE;12;70%;6%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;58;53;Some brightening;60;53;N;16;72%;67%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;78;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;WSW;4;81%;71%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny;70;51;NNE;2;45%;63%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-02 23:00 GMT+08:00

