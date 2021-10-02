Rugby Championship: Aussies finish on a high, Pumas on a low

Australia's Samu Kerevi, center, is tackled by Argentina's Rodrigo Martinez during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, S... Australia's Samu Kerevi, center, is tackled by Argentina's Rodrigo Martinez during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia's Michael Hooper, left, is tackled by Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia,... Australia's Michael Hooper, left, is tackled by Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Argentina's Guido Petti, top, loses his balance as he is lifted in a line out during their Rugby Championship test match against Australia on the Gold... Argentina's Guido Petti, top, loses his balance as he is lifted in a line out during their Rugby Championship test match against Australia on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia's Quade Cooper attempts a penalty kick against Argentina during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, ... Australia's Quade Cooper attempts a penalty kick against Argentina during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia's Jordan Petaia, left, fends off Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, S... Australia's Jordan Petaia, left, fends off Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia's Andrew Kellaway, right, gets past Argentina's Matias Moroni, to score a try during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, ... Australia's Andrew Kellaway, right, gets past Argentina's Matias Moroni, to score a try during their Rugby Championship test match on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Winger Andrew Kellaway scored three tries as Australia finished the Rugby Championship on a high with a fourth straight win, ensuring Argentina’s tumultuous, months-long tour ended without a victory in six tests.

The Wallabies scored two first-half tries within eight minutes while Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini was in the sin-bin and added three more in the second half to win 32-17 on Saturday at Robina Stadium.

Two late, close-range tries to replacement frontrower Thomas Gallo helped reduce the margin and add a small piece of consolation for the Pumas.

Back-to-back wins over Argentina followed successive victories against World Cup champion South Africa last month, helping restore the Australian squad’s confidence after three consecutive losses to New Zealand.

The unbeaten All Blacks had already secured the Rugby Championship title before their last match of the series later Saturday against the South Africa.

The odds were already stacked against Argentina producing an upset against Australia before six Pumas players were banned from Saturday's match because they broke coronavirus protocols.

The Argentine squad has been in and out of quarantine since before their first test of the Rugby Championship in South Africa against the Springboks on Aug. 14, and a mid-week cross-border trip to a health retreat by six players and two staffers resulted in a demoralizing ban.

The players, including former captain Pablo Matera, reportedly unaware that domestic border restrictions between Queensland and New South Wales states had been reset, will be allowed to rejoin the squad Sunday ahead of the flight home.

Both teams missed shots at goal before flyhalf Quade Cooper gave Australia a 3-0 with a successful penalty in the 10th minute.

The Australians were dominating possession and field position but weren't able to convert those advantages into points until after Lavanini was yellow carded in the 27th minute following a lineout infringement.

Hooker Folau Fainga’a crossed for a try almost immediately and was instrumental in the next seven minutes later.

He threw to the back of a lineout, swept around to collect the tap down and give a pinpoint pass for No. 8 Rob Valetini, who ran into space before unloading inside for Kellaway to score untouched.

The Pumas piled on pressure after being awarded a penalty just before halftime but Australia's defense held and Emiliano Boffelli eventually took a penalty goal to make it 15-3 at the break.

The Australians took a 20-3 lead three minutes into the second half when center Samu Kerevi ran onto a well-time pass from Quade Cooper pass after Reece Hodge ran a decoy.

Kellaway crossed for his second and third tries near the left touchline in the 54th and 58th minutes to put the result beyond doubt before the Pumas hit back with a pair of tries to Gallo.

For Australia, Japan-based Sean McMahon went on as a second-half replacement to earn his first test cap since 2017 and 38-year-old Greg Holmes became the oldest Wallabies player to appear in a test since World War II when he joined the frontrow in the second half.

