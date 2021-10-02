Alexa
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan

Garmin to invest NT$9 billion and employ up to 7,500 workers eventually

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/02 17:58
Garmin's project for a factory in Tainan has received the latest green light (CNA, Tainan City Government photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — GPS device maker Garmin has had the registration approved for its fourth factory project in Taiwan, with assistance from the Tainan City Government, reports said Saturday (Oct. 2).

The company intends to invest NT$9 billion (US$324 million) in the plant, which is located in the southern city’s Tree Valley Park, CNA reported. The factory is expected to create NT$50 billion per year in production value.

In the short term, 1,000 people could find jobs at Garmin. The whole project could eventually generate employment for 7,500 people, according to local government estimates.

Registration was approved Friday (Oct. 1) and is for the latest phase in the application process for the plant. Tainan City Government said it had first agreed to Garmin’s request to locate to Tree Valley Park, with an environmental impact report and job recruitment also receiving favorable outcomes.

The city said it welcomed investment in a wide range of sectors, from traditional industries to semiconductors and green energy technology.
