Taiwan Ministry of Education considers loosening COVID restrictions for universities

Maximum limit of 80 people in lecture hall could be dropped, due to falling COVID-19 numbers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/02 16:26
The Ministry of Education is considering loosening COVID restrictions. (Facebook, Shih Hsin University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The maximum limit of 80 people in one classroom at colleges and universities could be dropped as Taiwan considers loosening restrictions amid falling COVID-19 numbers, reports said Saturday (Oct. 2).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced no new domestic cases or COVID deaths Saturday, while on Sunday (Oct. 3) there are plans to unveil changes in mask rules for some locations.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said it was working on allowing universities to return to full in-class teaching, though the CECC needed to give its approval before the measure could take effect, CNA reported.

Shih Hsin University in Taipei City reportedly caused consternation among its students and their parents when it announced that from Oct. 4, the 80-person limit would be abolished and students would not have to sit apart during lectures. Teachers and students would still have to wear masks, though, and eating and drinking during classes would remain banned.
