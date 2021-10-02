2 large Taiwanese financial institutions vote to merge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based China Development Financial Holding Corp. shareholders on Friday (Oct. 1) voted to acquire Taiwan-based insurer China Life, making it the second largest financial holding corporation after Cathay Financial Holdings in the country.

The vote coincides with China Life's shareholder meeting, which also backs the merger.

China Life is known for a high capital adequacy ratio, ranked No. 6 among the country's insurance companies, and as such is more than capable of withstanding a financial downturn or debt bomb like China's Evergrande collapse. The insurer recorded a net after-tax profit margin of NT$4 billion (US$14 million) from investments in August to become the third best-performing insurer in the country.

China Development Financial is relocating to share office space with China Life. Chairman Chang Chia-juch (張家祝) expressed confidence at Friday's meeting that the merger can leverage the two companies' resources, create a perfect synergy, and boost competitiveness for a strong financial performance in 2022.

According to the statement, China Life will be delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Dec. 27, 2021.