Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Austria: Explosive war relic kills German man at swimming lake

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/02 06:03
The area where the explosion happened has been cordoned off pending an investigation

The area where the explosion happened has been cordoned off pending an investigation

A German man has died in an explosion at Lake Ossiach in the southern Austrian state of Carinthia after retrieving a piece of ammunition from the water, local media said on Friday.

The 59-year-old man was killed on Friday while handling the object, which he had found the day before and left on the shore of the lake, media reports said, citing police.

A wide area around where the accident took place has been cordoned off by police. An investigation in coordination with explosives experts is being carried out.

It is not yet clear exactly what the object was, but experts say the lake, which is now popular with swimmers, contains large quantities of ordnance dumped in its waters by the Nazi regime and British military during World War II.

A number of bombs are also believed to have fallen into the lake.

In the year 2020 alone, the Austrian army's bomb disposal service secured 26 metric tons (28.7 US tons) of war ordnance left over from the two world wars.

Updated : 2021-10-02 16:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US