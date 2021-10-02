Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuanian legislators to visit Taiwan in December

Plans for visit follow Lithuanian approval of motion to establish representative office in Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/02 15:18
Lithuanian legislator Matas Maldeikis hopes to visit Taiwan in early December. (Facebook, Matas Maldeikis image) 

Lithuanian legislator Matas Maldeikis hopes to visit Taiwan in early December. (Facebook, Matas Maldeikis image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislators in Lithuania are planning a visit to Taiwan in December in the latest confirmation of warming ties between the two countries, reports said Saturday (Oct. 2).

Since Taiwan announced in July that its planned office in Vilnius would bear the name “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” relations between China and the Baltic nation have deteriorated, with recalls of ambassadors and Beijing imposing economic sanctions. On Thursday (Sept. 30), the Lithuanian parliament approved a motion setting out the legal basis for the country opening representative offices in countries that are not official allies, such as Taiwan.

Matas Maldeikis, the chairman of a Taiwan friendship group at the parliament, said he was planning to travel to Taiwan with a group of colleagues in early December, CNA reported. He also called on like-minded nations to resist authoritarianism around the world.

The parliamentarian said the establishment of representative offices was only the first step on a road to improve bilateral political and economic relations. Both countries faced similar historic challenges, he said, apparently in a reference to threats from Russia, Belarus and China.

Maldeikis made the remarks in a letter to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉), who invited him to Taiwan.

The bullying of Lithuania by China over the past few months has provoked expressions of support for the Baltic nation across Europe. Members of the European Parliament and European legislators have called for courage and stronger vocal support of Vilnius.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
Baltic countries
Chinese bullying
Matas Maldeikis
Chiu Chih-wei

RELATED ARTICLES

Lithuania passes bill greenlighting economic and trade office in Taiwan
Lithuania passes bill greenlighting economic and trade office in Taiwan
2021/10/01 17:03
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
2021/09/28 17:34
Lithuania to donate 235,900 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 235,900 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan
2021/09/23 10:34
Lithuania seeks to decrease economic dependence on China
Lithuania seeks to decrease economic dependence on China
2021/09/18 10:15
Foreign ministry thankful for parliamentarians' support for Taiwan and Lithuania
Foreign ministry thankful for parliamentarians' support for Taiwan and Lithuania
2021/09/14 15:48

Updated : 2021-10-02 16:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US