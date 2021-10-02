Alexa
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths

10 cases imported from the UK, Southeast Asia, Japan, Nicaragua, and Somaliland

  339
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/02 14:12
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed no new local COVID-19 cases, no deaths, but 10 imported cases Saturday (Oct. 2), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The imported cases were five men and five women ranging in age from 10 to 39. Two of them arrived from the United Kingdom, while one case each was recorded for Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Nicaragua, and Somaliland. Their arrival dates fell between Sept. 17-30, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s total number of 16,244 coronavirus cases included 14,581 domestic cases and 1,609 imported ones, with the total death toll remaining at 843 deaths. Of the fatalities, 831 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 319.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
Updated : 2021-10-02 14:57 GMT+08:00

