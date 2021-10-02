Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 12:30
A student reads the Quran, Islam's holy book, at a madrasa in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A girl working as a shoe cleaner sits in the street while men stand together during Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP ...
Afghans shop at a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People dance close together at the Paradiso pop venue, club and cultural center, in Amsterdam, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, the day The Netherlands dropp...
People displaced by gang violence rest in a school turned into a long-term shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Deportees join...
Lava from a volcano surrounds a house on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The Sunday eruption on a small Spani...
Shiite Muslim worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Hussein on the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The h...
Jhonny Caravajal and Lucila Coultas dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires...
A commuter sits on a bus in the early morning rush hour as heavy rain falls in London, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A forensics team bury a group of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Darien Gap, at the Guayabillo cemetery in Agua Fria, Panama, Thursday, Sept....
Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on ...
A sheepherder stands in the dry riverbed at Colesberg, Northern Cape, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
An Aymara Indigenous woman and her son watch wild vicuña being herded into a temporary corral to shear their wool, inside the Apolobamba protected nat...
Children play with stones at an Afghan refugees camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The camp currently holds ab...
Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, and her sister, Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who was kille...
People hold a huge Chinese national flag during a ceremony to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
An officer comes to the aid of a fellow officer wounded in clashes during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio...
A man plays with a horse as another rides a camel at the Mediterranean Sea beach of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday Oct. 1, 2021. The bea...
A municipal worker fumigates an area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

SEPT. 25 - OCT 1, 2021

From worshippers celebrating the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Iraq, to a crowd dancing in a club in Amsterdam, to an Indigenous woman and her son watching wild vicuña in a Bolivian village, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2021-10-02 14:56 GMT+08:00

