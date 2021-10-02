AP Week in Pictures: Global

Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on ... Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Friday marks the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)