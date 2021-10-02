Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of loosening mask requirements, Taiwan’s top health official said Saturday (Oct. 2) that visitors at night markets would still have to wear masks and would not be allowed to eat while strolling around.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is scheduled to announce changes on Sunday (Oct. 3). Even so, the changes are expected for well-ventilated outdoor locations, such as hikers walking in relatively uncrowded areas.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) made it clear Saturday there would be no change for the often crowded night markets Taiwan is famous for, the Liberty Times reported. “Walking around night markets while eating will absolutely not be allowed,” Chen said.

The final list of locations where masks can be removed is still being drawn up, Chen said. The relevant ministries are providing suggestions to the CECC ahead of Sunday’s announcement.