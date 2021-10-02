Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Hsiao Bi-khim: Taiwan Strait security matters to Indo-Pacific region

'Ambassador' to US thanks Biden administration for its continued support of Taiwan

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/02 12:56
Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim.

Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a lecture to American political scientists and security experts, Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) elaborated on how important Taiwan is to the U.S. and the Indo-Pacific region.

The lecture on Indo-Pacific peace took place in the Center of East Asian Studies at University of Wisconsin on Friday (Oct. 1), in a state that depends on agriculture and the beef industry. With her eloquent, forceful, and sometimes humorous style of speech, Hsiao established a common ground for bilateral agricultural trade, with an emphasis on farmers' livelihoods.

"Taiwan is the eighth largest consumer of American agriculture products and its people consume more American beef than all the other Southeast Asian states combined," the envoy said.

"Taiwan is only second to Canada in terms of per capita beef consumption," she added, highlighting the close ties between Taiwanese and American businesses.

Security threats

Democracy, Hsiao said, is something that matters to both countries. "The country's very existence proves that communist China's narrative that democracy is incompatible in Asia is false," she noted.

Hsiao pointed out that Taiwan's prosperity and democracy is under threat, citing China's increasingly belligerent behavior in the Taiwan Strait and social media-focused cognitive warfare, which spreads disinformation. Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the US expressed concerns that China is undermining stability in the strait and trying to wear down the population and "their confidence in our democracy with a dump of misinformation."

In addition to the traditional security threat posed by Beijing against Taiwan, non-traditional and "gray zone tactics" are taking center stage, making the threat even more serious, Hsaio said. Any non-peaceful actions to determine the future of Taiwan should be considered a regional threat and are a grave concern to the U.S.

'Ambassador'

Hsiao called for continuing U.S. support of Taiwan to maintain its own defensive capabilities, in order to deter any force that endangers Taiwan's security and its social and economic systems. A threat to Taiwan is a threat to regional security, Hsiao added.

The de-facto ambassador believes the U.S.' defense commitments and support for Taiwan's security can keep the peace in the Indo-Pacific. In addition, she said the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration "has no intention, nor are we able to engage in an arms race with the People's Republic of China."

Hsiao said Taiwan is looking for asymmetrical military capabilities to deter China. She also took the opportunity to thank Joe Biden and his administration for their commitment to Taiwan and its ability to defend itself. She added that she was glad to see there is a growing international consensus about peace and stability in the strait.

On the podium where Hsiao was speaking on Friday there was a banner that read: "Taiwan Ambassador."
Hsiao Bi-khim
security
Indo-Pacific
Center of East Asian Studies
University of Wisconsin
Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)
Joe Biden

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai says Taiwan should take lead in global supply chain changes
President Tsai says Taiwan should take lead in global supply chain changes
2021/09/28 14:54
7,854 Taiwanese students panic as e-portfolios vanish from failed data migration
7,854 Taiwanese students panic as e-portfolios vanish from failed data migration
2021/09/25 21:16
Taiwan’s TSMC bosses attend White House summit
Taiwan’s TSMC bosses attend White House summit
2021/09/24 18:03
US secretary of state to release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region
US secretary of state to release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region
2021/09/24 15:15
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
2021/09/17 18:12

Updated : 2021-10-02 14:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan