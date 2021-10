Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario removes a crown hat from his head beside Braves mascot 'Blooper' prior to a baseball game against the New Yo... Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario removes a crown hat from his head beside Braves mascot 'Blooper' prior to a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night, snapping the NL East champions’ six-game winning streak.

One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars: second baseman Ozzie Albies, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, who moved from third to first base.

The Mets scored in the fourth when Francisco Lindor led off with a walk and Pete Alonso, who went 3 for 4, doubled him home to make it 1-0. Alonso took third on shortstop Orlando Arcia’s errant throw to the plate. He was initially called out, but a video review showed that he beat Ehire Adrianza’s tag.

New York scored again in the inning on James McCann’s RBI single. Braves starter Huascar Ynoa (4-6) struck out Megill to strand the bases loaded.

Megill (4-6) didn’t allow a first hit until Albies singled to center with one out in the fourth. Albies stole second but was stranded on Riley’s strikeout and Rosario’s groundout.

Nimmo’s seventh homer put New York up 3-0 in the fifth off Ynoa. Nimmo's eighth, coming off Spencer Strider in the seventh, made it 4-1. Both landed in the right-field seats.

Rosario hit his 14th homer in the seventh off Heath Hembree, cutting the Mets' lead to 4-2. Adrianza homered off Trevor May in the eighth, and the Braves had two runners in scoring position when the eighth ended on Orlando Arcia’s lineout.

Edwin Díaz earned his 32nd save in 38 chances by working the ninth.

The Mets, assured of their fourth losing record in five years, are 30-49 on the road.

Megill, who walked one and struck out six, had lost his last two starts and had 12.86 ERA during that stretch. He had given up 12 homers in his previous six starts.

Jeurys Familia gave up Atlanta’s second hit, a single by Adrianza in the sixth. Adrianza scored on Albies’ double, trimming the lead to 3-1.

Ynoa, who hasn’t won since May 9, allowed three runs, six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. He is 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA in six starts this month.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman had treatment on his right elbow, which was hit by 100 mph pitch the night before. Freeman was among the starters given the night off.

YOU AGAIN

Mets OF Kevin Pillar faced Jacob Webb for the first time since Webb hit him in the face with a pitch on May 17, striking out with runners on first and third in the sixth.

SNAPPED

New York 2B Javier Báez’s career-best 23-game on-base streak ended when he went 0 for 4. He hit .386 with 18 runs, four doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs, 10 walks and five stolen bases during the streak.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves selected RHP Strider to Atlanta, recalled LHP Dylan Lee to Atlanta, optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Gwinnett and placed RHP Edgar Santana on the 10-day injured list with a strained right intercostal muscle.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-4, 5.73) will face a yet-to-be-determined starter for Atlanta as the teams play the second game of a three-game series.

