Friday's Major League Linescores

|Baltimore
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|002
|004
|00x
|—
|6
|12
|0
Eshelman, Greene (3), Abad (5), Kriske (5), Mattson (6), Diplán (8) and Severino, Wynns; Matz, Cimber (8), Romano (8) and Jansen. W_Matz 14-7. L_Eshelman 0-3. Sv_Romano (23). HRs_Baltimore, K.Gutierrez (3), Valaika (5). Toronto, Jansen (10), Dickerson (6).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|08x
|—
|9
|12
|0
Castillo, Sims (6), Warren (7), Garrett (8), Lorenzen (8), Moreta (8) and Barnhart; Crowe, Banda (7), Stratton (8), Bednar (9) and Perez. W_Stratton 7-1. L_Garrett 0-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Tucker (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|001
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
R.Suárez, Neris (8), Kennedy (9) and Knapp; Alcantara, Thompson (6), Pop (7), Bellatti (8), Guilmet (9) and Henry. W_R.Suárez 8-5. L_Alcantara 9-15. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (35), Vierling (2).
___
|New York
|000
|210
|100
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
|8
|1
Megill, Familia (6), Hembree (7), May (8), E.Díaz (9) and McCann; Ynoa, Webb (6), Strider (7), Lee (8), C.Martin (9) and Contreras. W_Megill 4-6. L_Ynoa 4-6. Sv_E.Díaz (32). HRs_New York, Nimmo (8). Atlanta, Rosario (14), Adrianza (5).