Friday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 10:08
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 000 000 040 4 9 0
Toronto 002 004 00x 6 12 0

Eshelman, Greene (3), Abad (5), Kriske (5), Mattson (6), Diplán (8) and Severino, Wynns; Matz, Cimber (8), Romano (8) and Jansen. W_Matz 14-7. L_Eshelman 0-3. Sv_Romano (23). HRs_Baltimore, K.Gutierrez (3), Valaika (5). Toronto, Jansen (10), Dickerson (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 011 2 5 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 08x 9 12 0

Castillo, Sims (6), Warren (7), Garrett (8), Lorenzen (8), Moreta (8) and Barnhart; Crowe, Banda (7), Stratton (8), Bednar (9) and Perez. W_Stratton 7-1. L_Garrett 0-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Tucker (2).

___

Philadelphia 003 010 001 5 7 1
Miami 000 000 000 0 8 0

R.Suárez, Neris (8), Kennedy (9) and Knapp; Alcantara, Thompson (6), Pop (7), Bellatti (8), Guilmet (9) and Henry. W_R.Suárez 8-5. L_Alcantara 9-15. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (35), Vierling (2).

___

New York 000 210 100 4 11 0
Atlanta 000 001 110 3 8 1

Megill, Familia (6), Hembree (7), May (8), E.Díaz (9) and McCann; Ynoa, Webb (6), Strider (7), Lee (8), C.Martin (9) and Contreras. W_Megill 4-6. L_Ynoa 4-6. Sv_E.Díaz (32). HRs_New York, Nimmo (8). Atlanta, Rosario (14), Adrianza (5).

Updated : 2021-10-02 12:17 GMT+08:00

