Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canucks: Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 09:43
Canucks: Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Friday that defenseman Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season, but has yet to join the team.

Benning said in a statement on Twitter that the 31-year-old player “remains at home, dealing with some personal matters” and that the team “continues to support him.”

Hamonic signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Canucks in July, but wasn’t in Vancouver when the team opened training camp Sept. 24.

Hamonic had three goals and seven assists in 38 games for Vancouver last season. He has 40 goals and 158 assists in 675 regular-season games in 11 seasons with the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames and Canucks.

Also, the Canucks said they will have fans in Rogers Arena on Sunday for the first time in almost 19 months when they face Winnipeg in a preseason game.

Rogers Arena will operate at 50% capacity for season-ticket holders only and their guests. Spectators must wear masks unless eating and drinking and provide proof of vaccination to enter the building.

Updated : 2021-10-02 11:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan