Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mike Pompeo denies claims of 'secret phone calls' to China

Former U.S. secretary of state denies knowledge of calls to Chinese military leader

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/02 10:13
Mike Pompeo on "The Megyn Kelly Show." (YouTube screenshot)

Mike Pompeo on "The Megyn Kelly Show." (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denied knowledge of two supposedly secret phone calls to Chinese General Li Zuocheng — as claimed by U.S. General Mark Milley.

The calls were said to have been made by Milley to the top commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Oct. 30, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021, to assure him the U.S. "was not going to suddenly go to war." The calls were initiated following "concerning intelligence, which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack on them by the U.S.,” said Milley at a congressional hearing on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

Milley said that Pompeo and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows knew about the calls. The claim was quickly denied by Pompeo on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on Sept. 30.

"I can promise you that chief Meadows would have called me and said that we have a problem here," if he knew of the call, Pompeo said. He added that he would be very surprised if that's what Milley told his Chinese counterpart and that it would be "deeply inconsistent" with his role.

Pompeo described the calls as "making no tactical, operational and strategic sense to tell the Chinese ... because we did not warn our adversary."

Earlier this year, the Taiwan-friendly politician said the U.S. "must stand with Taiwan," following an incursion by 19 Chinese military aircraft that penetrated Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in early September.
ADIZ
Pompeo
Gen. Milley
phone calls

RELATED ARTICLES

25 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on China’s national day
25 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on China’s national day
2021/10/01 20:16
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/01 14:38
Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/30 09:23
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/29 09:30
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/28 10:25

Updated : 2021-10-02 10:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan