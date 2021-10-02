Alexa
Lamar Jackson back at practice for Ravens

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 07:57
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, S...

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a back issue.

Jackson was listed as a full participant in practice by the Ravens, and he's questionable for Sunday's game at Denver, although offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday he didn't think the injury was serious.

Baltimore ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) for the game against the Broncos.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-02 09:39 GMT+08:00

