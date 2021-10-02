Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ream to miss 3 World Cup qualifiers; replaced by Zimmerman

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 06:39
Ream to miss 3 World Cup qualifiers; replaced by Zimmerman

CHICAGO (AP) — Fulham defender Tim Ream withdrew Friday from the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman.

Ream started the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador last month and was an unused bench player for the 1-1 draw against Canada and the 4-1 win at Honduras.

Zimmerman was on the bench for all three matches and did not get in. He was not on the initial 27-man roster for October that was announced Wednesday.

Zimmerman, 28, has made 17 international appearances.

The 33-year-old Ream had made 46 international appearances.

The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Thursday at Austin, Texas, plays three days later at Panama and meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

Updated : 2021-10-02 09:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan