Lens beats 10-man Reims to consolidate 2nd place in France

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 05:21
Lens' Arnaud Kalimuendo during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France, Friday, Oct...

during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Mic...

Lens' Arnaud Kalimuendo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at th...

Lens' Florian Sotoca in action during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France, Frid...

Reims' Azor Matusiwa lies on the pitch in pain during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, north...

Reims' Wout Faes, left, challenges for the ball with Lens' Kevin Danso during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaer...

Lens' Ignatius Ganago in action during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France, Fri...

Reims' goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic punches the ball away during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bollaert stadium in L...

Lens' Arnaud Kalimuendo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bolla...

Lens' Gael Kakuta, left, challenges for the ball with Reims' Ilan Kebbal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Reims at the Bolla...

LENS, France (AP) — Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice for Lens to continue its flying start with a 2-0 win over 10-man Reims in the French league on Friday.

The 19-year-old Kalimuendo, who is on loan at Lens for the second time from Paris Saint-Germain, broke the deadlock in first half injury time after a penalty conceded by Reims midfielder Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike was Reims’ player of the game with two goals in its 3-1 win over Nantes last weekend, but he caught Lens’ Kevin Danso in the face with the sole of his boot and was shown a red card after a VAR check.

Kalimuendo followed his first goal for Lens since his return with his second in the 52nd, brilliantly set up by Florian Sotoca.

Lens consolidated second place after losing just one of its nine games so far.

Reims dropped to 12th after its third defeat, having played a game more than its midtable rivals.

One of them, Rennes, hosts league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Defending champion Lille hosts third-placed Marseille, also Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-02 07:46 GMT+08:00

