Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bears waiting until game time to announce QB against Lions

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/02 03:13
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) after a pass during the second half of an NFL ...

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) after a pass during the second half of an NFL ...

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

Coach Matt Nagy said Friday he couldn't rule out Dalton for Sunday at Soldier Field because his health has improved, and he is the team's regular starter.

Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

The Bears (1-2) are last in the NFL in offense and passing. Their offense has scored three touchdowns and they haven’t had one since Dalton left the second game.

Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns.

On the season, Fields is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.

The Bears will have nose tackle Eddie Goldman available for the first time in a game since 2019 after he was removed from the injury report. Goldman suffered a knee injury just before the regular season and missed the first three games.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot sprain) is questionable for the matchup with the Lions, and safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) has been ruled out. Also out for the Bears is linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring). Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (back) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-02 04:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'