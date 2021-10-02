Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

By SCOTT SONNER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/02 02:49
Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list as an endangered species a desert wildflower that’s only known to exist on a remote ridge in western Nevada where an Australian company plans a lithium mine at the center of a legal battle.

The agency issued a proposed rule Friday to protect Tiehm’s buckwheat under the Endangered Species Act subject to 60 days of public comment.

“We have determined that Tiehm’s buckwheat is primarily at risk of extinction due to the destruction, modification or curtailment of its habitat and range from mineral exploration and development; road development and off-highway vehicle use, livestock grazing, nonnative, invasive plant species; and herbivory,” the service said.

Climate change may further exacerbate the threats, and “existing regulatory mechanisms may be inadequate to protect the species,” it said.

A total of fewer than 44,000 individual plants are known to exist, the service said Friday.

They are only found between elevations of 5,906 feet (1,800 meters) and 6234 feet (1,900 meters) in eight tiny subpopulations in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver Peak Range about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, it said.

The Center for Biological Diversity submitting a petition for the listing in October 2019.

Updated : 2021-10-02 04:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'