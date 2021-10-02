Alexa
Bills rule out Poyer, Feliciano for game against Texans

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 02:51
Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White (27) tackles Washington Football Team's Terry McLaurin (17) as Bills' Jordan Poyer (21) watches during the first half...

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Both were ruled out Friday, with Poyer sidelined by a left ankle injury and Feliciano out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among possibilities for Feliciano's spot.

Poyer hasn’t practiced all week. He got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 43-21 win over Washington.

“We’re going to miss Jordan, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and show us what they’ve got,” coach Sean McDermott said. “This is how the ebbs and flows of the season go, and this is one of those moments that we’ve got to hang together. We’ve got a number of guys out, so we’ll be tested that way.”

Buffalo’s secondary also could be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-02 04:48 GMT+08:00

