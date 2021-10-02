Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Belichick: Yeah, Brady was important for Patriots' success

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 00:20
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during a news conference after a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, Sunda...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City C...

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during a news conference after a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, Sunda...

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City C...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Tom Brady actually had something to do with building a dynasty in New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday, dousing one potential beef with the quarterback who let the team to six Super Bowl championships.

Asked by a reporter if he would have had the same success without Tom Brady, Belichick said, “Of course not.”

That Belichick was even asked was a tribute to his obstinacy and his well-worn refusal to give simple and obvious answers to simple and obvious questions, routinely brushing them aside with non-responsive filibusters such as, “We're on to Cincinnati.”

The Belichick-Brady rift has dominated NFL headlines this week as the quarterback returns to New England with the Buccaneers to play against the Patriots for the first time in his career.

Both sides are reportedly testy over who deserves more credit for the Patriots success, a question that seemed to tilt toward Brady when he led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory last year in his first season away from Belichick's tutelage. (The Patriots went 7-9 without Brady).

On Friday, Belichick did not hesitate to share the credit.

“We’ve talked about that for two decades,” the coach said. “I think I've been on the record dozens of time saying there's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback, and to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-02 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'